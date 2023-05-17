New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Days after the government announced completion of work on over 50,000 water bodies under the Mission Amrit Sarovar, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh chaired a high-level review meeting and stressed on conducting final quality checks.

All states and Union Territories have been asked to make an action plan for physical inspection of all the completed Amrit Sarovars before the onset of monsoon, latest by June 10.

The mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2022, aims at rejuvenation of at least 75 water bodies in every district of the country. The target was to build 50,000 Amrit Sarovar by August 15 this year.

The Rural Development Ministry announced on May 10 the target has been achieved ahead of schedule, and so far, 50,071 Amrit Sarovars have been completed.

A statement issued by the Rural Development Ministry on Wednesday said State Nodal officer for the Mission Amrit Sarovar, DM/DC/CEOs of over 700 districts along with District Nodal officers of the Mission took part in the review meeting.

It was attended by senior officials including the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary, Rural Development of all States and Union Territories (UTs). The meeting was held on Tuesday.

The Rural Development Secretary emphasised on conducting a final quality check by every stakeholder to ensure the sustainability of all the completed Amrit Sarovars, the ministry said.

He has also emphasised the authorised functionaries should preferably be from a different Block of the District, and social audit teams should be deployed for all completed Amrit Sarovars where the water body has been constructed or rejuvenated through Mahatma Gandhi NREGS funds or through the scheme wherein social audit is applicable.

Sample checks of inspected sites will be done by the state teams.

Apart from this, National Level Monitors (NLM) will be deployed for inspection of selected Amrit Sarovar. An app for inspection reporting has also been developed.

