New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh PWD, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at New Delhi on Wednesday evening, said an official release.

According to the release, the Sports Minister apprised the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold a mega sports event "Rural Olympiad Games" in the month of September this year to promote sportsmen and young talent.

Also Read | Gujarat: Dalit Man Attacked by Upper Caste Persons for Wearing 'Fashionable' Clothes and Sunglasses in Banaskantha, Case Registered.

The release said that the event will have volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and football competitions at the block, district and state levels, adding that around 50,000 people are expected to participate in it.

"This event would have sports events from block level to district level and then state level and would cover sports like volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, football etc and about 50,000 girls and boys would participate," it added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Pregnant Woman Dies After Consuming Abortion Pills Without Prescription in Raigarh; Live-In Partner Arrested.

He urged the Union Minister for sponsorship or support from the Ministry or various agencies to provide financial assistance for the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)