New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy welcomed the Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine amidst Russia's military operation in the country after they landed in the national capital on Wednesday.

The minister interacted with them at the Delhi airport and greeted them with flowers.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said, "Russia attacked Ukraine and we are evacuating Indian students from the war zone area. Efforts are underway to evacuate all Indian students from Ukraine."

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

The government also informed that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders has been despatched.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine. (ANI)

