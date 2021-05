New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava was appointed as full-fledged Commissioner of Delhi Police on Thursday, according to an official order.

A 1985-batch IPS officer who is scheduled to retire next month, Shrivastava was holding the post of Delhi Police Commissioner as an additional charge.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Shrivastava has been cleared for holding the post of Commissioner of Delhi Police until further orders.

His name was cleared by the competent authority, the order said.

He was given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner in February last year. Prior to that he was brought in from the CRPF and posted as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of the Delhi Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)