New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Swedish aerospace company Saab has awarded a contract to Bengaluru-based FE-SIL to manufacture electrical interconnections systems for the T-7A trainer aircraft, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The trainer aircraft, which has been manufactured by Boeing in partnership with Saab, will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots, FE-SIL said in the statement.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Govt Launches WhatsApp Number to Provide COVID-19 Information, Locate Vaccination Centres, Book Slots.

"Under the multi-year contract, FE-SIL will deliver the required wiring systems for the advanced aircraft's aft fuselage," it said.

Fokker Elmo SASMOS Interconnection Systems Limited (FE-SIL) is a joint venture between GKN Aerospace and SASMOS HET Technologies Limited.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Cabinet Decision to Hike MSP for Rabi Crops Will Ensure Maximum Remunerative Price for Farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)