New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Income Tax Department is conducting searches against the promoter and top executives of the Saakaar Builder, sources told ANI.

Raids are going on in Patna and some other places. The promoter of the Saakaar group is a relative of a minister in the Bihar government.

Also Read | Domestic LPG Cylinders To Come with QR Code To Curb Theft, Special Sticker To Be Pasted on Old Ones (Watch Video).

Further details about the raids and the purpose behind them are yet to be known. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)