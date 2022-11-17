Mumbai, November 17: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon come with a QR code embedded on them which will help regulate and track the domestic cylinders. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said "QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders and welded on new ones. When the QR code is activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking and tracing, and better inventory management of gas cylinders." LPG Price Rise: Cabinet To Give Rs 22,000 Crore to PSU Oil Companies To Cover Losses.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Petroleum Minister wrote, "Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders." LPG Price Cut: Commercial Cooking Gas Cylinder Rate Reduced by Rs 91.50.

Fueling Traceability! A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/7y4Ymsk39K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

In the video, Minister Puri interacts with officials and asks about the viability of the concept. According to reports, over the course of the next three months, all 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will have a QR Code, while a special sticker will be added on all old LPG cylinders.

