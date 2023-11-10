New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed sadness at the demise of former Nagaland governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya and said he was a veteran leader who dedicated himself to the welfare of the people.

"His contribution to clean and purposeful public life is worthy of emulation," Murmu said.

Acharya (92), a senior BJP leader, passed away in Mumbai on Friday.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya. A veteran leader, Shri Acharya had served as governor in many northeastern states and dedicated himself for the welfare of the people. His contribution to clean and purposeful public life is worthy of emulation. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers," the president said in a post on X.

