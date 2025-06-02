Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati praised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her continued focus on governance despite being on a spiritual visit to Rishikesh.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday after her interaction with Gupta, Sadhvi Bhagawati said, "This was my first meeting with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and I am so impressed after meeting her. She is on a spiritual journey with his family after 100 days (of becoming the CM), but even after coming here, her mind was only thinking about Delhi."

The Chief Minister, who took charge of Delhi's administration 100 days ago, is on a brief personal visit to Uttarakhand. However, according to the Sadhvi, CM Gupta remained deeply concerned about Delhi's issues.

"When she was doing aarti on the banks of Maa Ganga, she was thinking about how to take Ganga ji back to Delhi. She wants Yamuna to be as clean as River Ganga," the Sadhvi said, highlighting Gupta's concern for Delhi's river pollution.

"She always had her work in her mind, wondering how she could do something for the people of Delhi," she added. "Usually when people come here, they leave their work behind."

Earlier on Monday, CM Gupta met Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and offered prayers. Following the completion of 100 days of the Delhi government, she said that the aim was to perform Aarti on both sides of the river.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Delhi has so many problems, which is why Yamuna always faces issues in getting cleaned. The earlier governments had neither policy nor intention; today, it is a matter of relief that in the current government, our policies are clear, and our intention is also clear. There is a desire to work under the leadership of PM Modi. Work is going on continuously at many different levels to improve the Yamuna River...We have arranged to run a small ferry on the Yamuna River. When there is odourless water in Yamuna, greenery all around, then Yamuna ji will be able to take its shape, its form."

She further said, "Nearly 150 to 200 drains from where dirty water with the sludge enters the river Yamuna have to be cleaned. We have started Aarti at one ghat on the river Yamuna. Our aim is to conduct Aarti on both sides of the river," she added.

CM Rekha Gupta took a holy dip in the River Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday and vowed to clean Yamuna so that people can take a holy dip in the river. She met Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "It is a feeling of immense joy. Yesterday, the government completed 100 days of rule in Delhi. Yesterday we did Aarti in Yamuna river and today, after taking a dip in the Ganga, I really feel that the pace of development in Delhi will now pick up more speed. Today, after taking the blessings of Gurujan, I am feeling more powerful within myself. I have a sense of responsibility. Delhi, which has been suffering for many years, now that the government, which has come, it is our responsibility to ensure Delhi progresses. I ask for the strength that whatever the aspirations of the people are, I am able to fulfil them."

She further said, "I prayed to God that the way lakhs of devotees come to Haridwar to worship River Ganga, in the same way, River Yamuna can be cleaned so that people can take a holy dip there."

CM Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her family, visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar and took a holy dip in the Ganga river. (ANI)

