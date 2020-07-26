Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour and sacrifice is unparallel.

He observed that the supreme sacrifices made by soldiers for safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country will continue to inspire generations.

"I salute the unparalleled valour and sacrifice of our soldiers who valiantly fought in the high altitudes of Kargil to liberate the Indian territory from the infiltrators," Murmu said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the Udhampur military station.

The day began with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command, a defence spokesman said.

The wreaths were laid in honour of those soldiers who, true to the traditions of the Indian Army, made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, he said.

