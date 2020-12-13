New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

"Their bravery will also be remembered by the future generations of this country," Singh tweeted.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 2 Arrested for Raping 7-Year-Old in Muzaffarnagar.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

"I salute the valour of all the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while steadfastly countering the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001," Singh said.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 99-Lakh Mark With 30,254 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,43,019.

The terror attack led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament. PTI DSP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)