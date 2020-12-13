New Delhi, December 13: India's COVID-19 tally inched closed to 99-lakh mark on Sunday with 30,254 new coronavirus infections in the country in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in the country has mounted to 98,57,029. Meanwhile, the total active cases in India is now at 3,56,546. As per details by the health ministry, as many as 93,57,464 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the country with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The death toll in India has mounted to 1,43,019 with 391 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours. India's COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker: A Look at SII, Bharat Biotech, Other Leading Candidates and Expected Dates of Launch.

In India, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 94.89 percent while the fatality rate is at 1.45 percent. A total of 15,37,11,833 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now in India. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Reports inform that as many as eight COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation in near future, including three indigenous vaccines.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,76,699 cases till date. The state reported 4,259 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while 80 deaths pushed the death toll mounted to 48,139, the state health department said. Over 72 per cent of the daily new cases were reported by 10 states and UT -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 71.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.60 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 71,623,753 and 1,603,577, respectively.

