India News | Sam Higginbottom Agriculture University Teachers and Staff in Prayagraj Protest, Claim Unpaid Salary Arrears

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Teachers and staff at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in Prayagraj on Thursday continued their protest against the university administration over salary arrears stretching up to 28 months, while also alleging irregularities in promotions and administrative functioning at the university.

The protesting teachers said they have not received salaries for the last 20 to 28 months in some cases, while others reported pending salaries for around 8 months. They demanded immediate release of all withheld salaries, stating that working without pay has become difficult and that they do not want assurances but actual payment of dues.

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They also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in promotions and appointments, claiming that senior staff members are being ignored while individuals with less experience are being placed in higher positions. Some protesters alleged that religious considerations are influencing promotions and appointments within the university.

Teachers further alleged that employees are being pressured to attend a gathering referred to as "Yeshu Darbar (Jesus Court)," and claimed that those who do not participate face threats and adverse treatment. They also alleged that discussions related to religious conversion take place during such sessions. The protesters demanded that such practices be stopped.

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Professor Shivani Verma, Department of English, said salary arrears range from 20 to 27 months for some employees and 8 months for others, and there is a lack of transparency regarding university finances.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Our biggest issue is the salary. For some, it has been 20, 26, or 27 months, and for others, it has been 8 months. The most significant matter is that they have taken our money, and there is no transparency regarding the fee money. They have over 150 accounts, but no data on these accounts is available. The government has requested data on these accounts several times, but they do not provide it. Now it has gone too far; there is no official here to talk to, everyone has fled. They have even closed the offices. To make matters worse, they have now closed the university until May 8th and declared holidays."

She further alleged pressure and threats against employees raising grievances, naming the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Finance Officer, Treasurer, and Pro-Vice-Chancellors as part of the management.

On allegations related to religious conversion and promotions, Verma said she had not personally witnessed conversion but claimed disparities in promotions and postings exist within departments. She added, "Despite our seniority, we don't get posts... If you don't go to 'Yeshu Darbar,' you won't get promoted."

Echoing the same frustration, another faculty member, Poonam Patel, Associate Professor in the Biotechnology Department, said administrative officials were not available for discussion and alleged that offices are locked when staff seek salaries.

Talking to ANI, Patel said, "The SHUATS administration has acted very irresponsibly by locking all the offices, and all the administrative officials have disappeared. Whenever we come to ask for our salary, they close the university without any valid reason. Because of this, both teaching and non-teaching staff are extremely distressed... We want our outstanding salaries."

She alleged threats of job termination and mental harassment against staff, raising concerns, and said committees formed to address issues were not accessible.

"Whichever employee or official you approach will say it is not under their authority. We are confused as to whom we should ask. If we go to the VC, he says it's not in his power. The Registrar says the same. The Finance Controller never picks up the phone or sits in the office. If by chance he picks up, he says the university is going through a severe financial crisis, and they can't pay. They even tell us to leave and threaten that if we demand salaries, they will terminate our jobs. They make false allegations, issue memos, and threaten police complaints. We are being mentally tortured despite our current situation. I am a victim of this myself," she added.

On allegations related to religious practices, Patel said, "I am a victim myself. In our department, staff members much junior to us and with no qualifications have been promoted. We are here on a seniority basis, yet my professorship has been due for about 5 years. Those who follow their religion, regularly go to 'Yeshu Darbar,' and pay obeisance there have become officials here and are continuously given promotions and all kinds of facilities. Since we don't do that, we are suffering. So, the matter of religious conversion is true. If we were to convert today, we would get a good post and promotion, but we cannot do that."

She further described it as psychological pressure, saying, "When you see a junior staff member getting ahead just because they follow their religion and attend their 'Darbar,' it creates frustration. We then start thinking--it's psychological--that maybe if we also do the same, we will get what we deserve. It's psychological pressure." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)