Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday lauded the growing industrial potential of Sambhaji Nagar during an interaction with the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA).

He praised the entrepreneurial spirit and collective drive of local industrialists, calling them a key force in transforming the region into a major industrial hub.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

"When it comes to business and industry, I always say that the kind of entrepreneurship I see in our industrialists from Sambhaji Nagar is the highest in Maharashtra. There is the most eagerness here. Often, people think more about their individual business ideas for their own benefit, but here, I see a collective spirit. I see a group effort that constantly works towards taking Sambhaji Nagar forward and transforming it into an industrial magnet," Fadnavis said.

He highlighted how infrastructure projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) have created a thriving industrial ecosystem in the region.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emperors.

"Back then, many people might have thought that I was exaggerating, but today, when we look at the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor), and we see that a 10,000-acre industrial estate has been developed and not even a single plot is left, there's a waiting line now, and we're about to acquire another 8,000 acres. Today, all the big players are present here," he added.

He noted that the region's potential for future industrial growth is substantial, particularly with ongoing developments in the DMIC area.

He said, "Whenever we bring industrialists to Sambhaji Nagar, they decide to stay and invest here itself. Secondly, industries always look for one more thing: whether there is human resource available or if there is trained manpower. And the industrialists of Sambhaji Nagar have built such a good ecosystem that anyone who comes here feels that everything they need is already available -- and that's why they invest here."

CM Fadnavis had previously advocated for the construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway, which he believes has contributed to the region's growing prominence as an industrial hub.

Earlier on Friday, CM Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the memorial for freedom fighters Chapekar brothers, who in 1897 assassinated a British officer for mismanaging Pune's plague.

The Chief Minister urged school students to visit the memorial, saying that the place is not only about where the British officer was killed but also gives a "glimpse of the progressive thoughts of their entire family."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)