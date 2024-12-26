Sambhal (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Electricity department officials in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday claimed to have found evidence of power theft while examining two electricity meters earlier installed at local Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq's residence.

However, representatives of the MP who were present during the examination claimed that nothing irregular was found and that the meters had their seals intact and seemed to be in proper working order.

The old meters had been replaced with new ones in the days following the outbreak of violence in the district on November 24. The MP is among those booked by authorities for instigating the violence. He has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 1.91 crore for alleged power theft.

Superintendent Engineer (Testing) Supreet Singh told reporters on Thursday that the meters were inspected in the presence of officials and the MP's representatives.

"One of the meters was registered under the name of the honourable MP. Its physical condition and seals were found intact, but an MRI (Meter Reading Instrument) report revealed zero voltage, zero load and zero consumption between May 30, 2024, and December 13, 2024 -- approximately six months," Singh said.

"This indicates that electricity was bypassed for theft purposes since the consumption recorded is zero despite usage," he added.

The second meter which was installed at the MP's residence and registered under his grandfather's name also had its seals intact but its "MRI report revealed zero consumption and zero load for the past 16 months", the superintendent engineer said.

"This further confirms power theft. MRI typically provides data for one year and this irregularity was clearly visible in the reports," he added.

Representing MP Barq, Firasat Ullah and lawyer Qasim Jamal visited the electricity department and spoke to reporters.

"We came to participate in the inspection, but we have not received the final report yet, neither this time nor previously. We are waiting for the conclusive findings," Ullah said.

On the alleged irregularities, he claimed, "Both meters were inspected, and so far, nothing irregular has been found. The meters, along with their seals, are intact and seem to be in proper working order."

The officials contradicted the representative's statements, maintaining that while the physical condition of the meters appeared normal, the MRI readings showed zero consumption over extended periods, indicating power theft.

Further legal action may follow based on the final report, they added.

Sambhal witnessed violence on November 24 when some locals clashed with security personnel while protesting against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid following a petition that claimed a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)