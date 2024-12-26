Actor Sonu Sood, widely lauded for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic, has refuted claims that his acts of kindness were a calculated move to launch a political career. Sood, who emerged as a beacon of hope for migrant workers during the lockdown, revealed that he has received numerous offers to enter politics, including positions like Chief Minister and a seat in the Rajya Sabha. But despite the allure of political power, Sood steadfastly declined all offers. Read on. ‘Fateh’ Trailer: Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Unveils a Gripping Story of Digital Warfare (Watch Video).

Sonu Sood on Being Offered Seat in Rajya Sabha

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonu Sood mentioned how he was offered high-profile political roles. “I was even offered the position of Chief Minister. When I turned it down, they suggested, ‘Why not Deputy Chief Minister?’ Some of the most influential people in the country were behind these offers, including a seat in the Rajya Sabha. They said, ‘Join us, you don’t need to fight elections, just be with us," Sood recounted. Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Exits Oscars Race; Sonu Sood Highlights True Award As Audience Appreciation.

Watch Sonu Sood's Full Interview Below:

Sonu Sood Says He's Not Keen to Enter Politics

Sonu Sood shared that his decision to stay away from politics is based on his personal principles. “Politics, for many, is about gaining wealth or power," he said. “Neither of those things interest me. I’m already helping people in my own way, without needing to answer to anyone. If I were in politics, I’d be accountable to someone, and that’s something that scares me. I like my freedom to help others without any strings attached," he stated. “There’s still a director and actor inside me, and I truly love this world," he added.

Meanwhile, workwise, Sonu Sood is currently preparing for the release of his new film Fateh. The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead and is set to release in theatres on January 10, 2025.

