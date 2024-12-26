Pune, December 26: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, December 26, announced a complete shutdown of the city's water supply on December 27 due to essential maintenance work at the Parvati pumping station. The repairs involve the installation of a new valve and pipeline connections aimed at improving the water distribution system. The shutdown will affect several parts of Pune, with residents advised to store water in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Water supply is expected to be restored on Friday, December 28, but at a lower pressure. PMC has urged residents to cooperate during the maintenance period. The maintenance work is part of the Pune Municipal Corporation's efforts to enhance the city's water infrastructure and ensure a more reliable supply in the future. Pune DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre Saves Life of Man Who Suffered Seizure After Road Accident (Watch Video).

List of Areas To Be Affected by Water Cut

The areas affected by the water supply shutdown on December 27 include Parvati MLR Tank, Shankar Sheth Road, Guruwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Kashewadi, Quarter Gate, Ganj Peth, Bhavani Peth, Nana Peth, Lohiya Nagar, Somwar Peth, Arun Vaidya Stadium, Ghorpade Peth, areas behind Lakshminarayan Talkies, part of Parvati Darshan, Mitramandal Colony, Sarasbaug, Khadakmal Ali, Shivaji Road, Mukund Nagar, Maharshi Nagar, TMV Colony, Meenatai Thackeray Industrial Estate, Apsara Talkies, Meera Anand, and Shreyas Society. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Be Suspended for 24 Hours in Thane As MIDC Undertakes Maintenance Work of Barvi Gravity Pipeline, Know Dates and List of Affected Areas.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to store sufficient water in advance to minimize inconvenience during the disruption. While the water supply will be restored on Friday, December 28, it may initially be at lower pressure, and residents are advised to exercise caution in their water usage. PMC has also requested the public's cooperation during this maintenance period and apologised for any temporary inconvenience caused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).