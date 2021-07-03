New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday demanded a clarification from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government in Maharashtra over NCP chief Sharad Pawar's alleged "contradictory statements" on the issue of the new central farm laws.

The umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, which has been agitating since last November against the laws, said in a statement that the reported remarks by Pawar and the "subsequent clarifications are causing confusion".

"The contradictory statements of Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party on the three central farm acts, and the ongoing Kisan Andolan, require an unambiguous clarification to be put out by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and the state government. Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands that such a clarification be put out immediately," it said.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

Pawar had told reporters on Thursday that the Maharashtra government favours amendments in the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre last year before their implementation in the state.

However, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday said the state government will pass a resolution during the monsoon session of the state legislature next week against the three Central farm laws even as he denied certain remarks attributed to Pawar about them.

He said the NCP was of the view that the three central laws should be repealed.

The SKM also warned the state government against "coming under pressure from corporations, which will stand to benefit from the laws, or the Union Government".

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with their demands that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)