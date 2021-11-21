New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) meeting began at Delhi's Singhu border on Sunday to discuss the future course of action on farmers' protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws.

As the government has agreed to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmer unions have shifted their focus on minimum support price (MSP), demanding a law on it.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Man Wins Battle Against COVID-19 After Six Month Struggle.

The farmers also demand compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests and withdrawal of cases registered against them.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past year across Delhi's borders.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: 3 Teenagers Arrested for Attempting Murder on Classmate in Ludhiana.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)