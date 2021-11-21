Ludhiana, November 21: Police arrested three teenagers on Thursday for an attempt to murder carried out on a classmate in Ludhiana. The accused arrested were identified as Gurashish, Hritik Khatri, and one other minor partner. The attack was carried out because of the feud between the victim and accused over a girl. Apart from the three accused, 15 others were also involved in the attack.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, The victim was identified as Rajveer Chahal, Age 18, resident of New Suhash Nagar, who had gone to Guru Vihar to resolve the fight between his friends. His friends, Vansh and Gurashish had a fight over a girl a day prior when the assault took place. The argument between them took an ugly turn when the accused pulled out sharp objects and baseball bats and attacked them.

The victim, Rajveer suffered a head injury and was rushed to hospital by Vansh. A Case of the attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, rioting among others has been registered against the accused.

