Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations, on Sunday said the idea of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" has been inspired by the values and the rule of Lord Ram.

On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister performed the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya.

Addressing the gathering here, PM Modi said, "Shri Ramlala's 'Darshan' and then 'Rajyabhishek' of King Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Lord Ram. When Shri Ram is consecrated, the ideals and values of Lord Rama become firm in us. Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind,"

From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, Prime Minister said the country has come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish India's identity globally.

"Lord Rama is called Maryada Purushottam. Maryada teaches us to have respect and to give respect. And Maryada is the realization is the duty itself. Ram does not leave anyone behind. Ram does not turn his face away from duty. Ram, therefore, embodies the spirit of India, which believes that our rights are self-evident by our duties. This Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence. 'Sankalp Shakti' of Lord Ram will take India to new heights," he added.

Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya for taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations today. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Deepotsav of Ayodhya started six years ago with the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This festival of Uttar Pradesh became a festival of the country. Today, it is touching new heights of success."

Reaching Ayodhya, PM Modi inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site here on Sunday. He offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets.

Security in Ayodhya has beefed up in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsav' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.

The sixth edition of 'Deepotsav' celebrations started on Sunday morning with sixteen spectacular tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana taken out in the holy city.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the themed tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya Intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. (ANI)

