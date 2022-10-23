Ayodhya, Oct 23: As more than 17 lakh earthen diyas lit up, presenting a mesmerising view on the banks of Saryu river at Ayodhya, it seemed like heaven on earth.

The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river provided a breathtaking view while the laser show lit up the skies. Ayodhya rose in unison to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit five 'diyas' of ghee at the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers on his arrival. ‘Deepotsav’ Celebration Begins With Lord Ram’s ‘Rajyabhishek’ in UP’s Ayodhya (Watch Video).

The lighting of diyas was symbolic of 'Deepotsav'.

Delightful pics of Diyas lit up on banks of Saryu river:

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | The banks of river Sarayu being lit up with lakhs of earthen lamps for #Deepotsav, on the eve of #Deepavali pic.twitter.com/KGJO4chT2c — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Earthern lamps lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/VlcU4ABOYC — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Soon after his arrival in Ayodhya on Sunday evening, Modi went to the Ram Janambhoomi temple where he offered prayers and then inspected the construction work at the temple site.

Watch video of the mesmerising view in Ayodhya:

Amazing Visuals of Projection Mapping & Musical Laser Show at Ayodhya Deepotsav#PMinAyodhya Watch - pic.twitter.com/KeZ5rcYn3h — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 23, 2022

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also lit a 'diya' here and then interacted with the team involved in temple construction.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to the Ram Katha Park where he performed 'abhishek' of Lord Ram.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Lord Ram belonged to the entire country and it was the duty of every countryman to follow the path shown by Lord Ram.

He added that one should learn from Lord Ram on how to get and give dignity and take everyone together.

"Our constitution also talks about inclusiveness and of fundamental rights and duties. This Diwali is special for all of us because it comes in 'Amrit Kaal', which marks 75 years of independence," he said. Diwali 2022: ‘May Light Continue To Triumph Over Darkness’, Says Israeli President Issac Herzog, Extends Greetings to Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

Modi added that Lord Ram, Ram Lila, Deepotsav and research on Lord Ram was spreading the message of Lord Ram worldwide.

He said that cultural development was leading to all-round development.

"The Nishad Raj Park and Queen Hoe Memorial are examples of this. This kind of development will not only strengthen ties between people but will also generate employment," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was with the inspiration of the Prime Minister that he started the Deepotsav programme in 2017 and the event has become bigger with each passing year.

He added that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the upcoming Krishna corridor in Mathura were also projects that were being completed with the inspiration of the Prime Minister.

Modi then performed 'aarti' at the banks of Saryu river after which the people were treated to a scintillating display of green fireworks and laser show.