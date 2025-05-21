Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that after the independence of India, Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools were established to restore cultural values and the spirit of nationalism.

Chief Minister was participating in the hostel's foundation stone-laying program at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Manduwala, Dehradun on Tuesday.

Wishing all the students on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this hostel will play an important role in the all-around development of the students, along with providing residential facilities to them. The Chief Minister congratulated the students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Manduwala for achieving 100 per cent results in the recently concluded 10th and 12th examinations.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extensive reforms have been made in the education system in the country. The state government implemented the new education policy for the first time in the country. 141 PM Shri Vidyalaya and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools are being constructed in the state. Virtual classrooms have also been arranged in 500 schools in 13 districts of the state. NCERT books have been made compulsory in all government schools to ensure quality education.

The Chief Minister said that meritorious students of classes 6th to 12th of government and non-government schools of Uttarakhand are being given scholarships under the Chief Minister's Medhavi Chhatra Protsahan Scholarship Scheme. For the personality development of children in the state, the process of sending meritorious students of class 10th and 12th of each development block on an India tour has also been started. Chief Minister Balashraya Yojana has also been started in the state. Vidya Samiksha Kendra has also been established in the state with the aim of improving the quality and results of the school education system.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Gujarat model of Prime Minister's Vidya Samiksha Kendra. About 16 thousand schools in the state have been connected with this innovation. Soon, all the private schools of the state will also be connected with Vidya Samiksha Kendra. Due to which information about teachers, students and all educational activities related to these schools will be available to the government through a centralised system. The Chief Minister said that the state government is paying special attention to sports, along with education, in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has constructed stadiums and sports facilities in the state at a cost of crores of rupees. Scholarships are being given to talented players from the age of 8. Free training, education, accommodation, food and kits etc., are also being provided to the players of residential sports colleges of the state.

A historic beginning has also been made to give government jobs to the players who bring medals in any national-level competition. He said that in the grand and successful event of the recently held 38th National Games, the players of the state have created history by bringing more than 100 medals.

The Chief Minister said that more than 12 thousand schools are being run by Vidya Bharti all over India, in which more than 35 lakh students are receiving education. Modern and quality education is being provided in these schools. Along with this, efforts are made to develop the feeling of patriotism, moral values, Indian culture, rituals and a sense of responsibility towards society. Character building and the spirit of service are given importance in the schools run by Vidya Bharati. (ANI)

