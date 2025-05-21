Mumbai, May 21: The share market will reopen on Wednesday, May 21, after ending on a negative note on the first two days of the week. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on May 19. These stocks or shares include SBI (NSE: SBIN), United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR), Whirlpool of India (NSE: WHIRLPOOL), JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE), J Kumar Infraprojects (NSE: JKIL), and United Breweries (NSE: UBL).

Indian benchmark indices continued their losing streak from Monday, plunging further on Tuesday due to weak global cues, profit booking, and cautious sentiment among institutional investors. During intraday trade, the BSE Sensex dropped over 800 points, hitting a low of 81,250, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 24,700 mark. Hindalco Share Price Today, May 20: Hindalco Industries Ltd Stock Rises 1.20% to INR 666.25 on NSE.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Wednesday, May 21:

SBI (NSE: SBIN)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 20 basis points (bps) across all tenors. The revised rates came into effect on May 16, 2025. This marks the second rate cut in just a month, following the previous reduction on April 15.

United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR)

United Spirits reported a 17.4% increase in net profit to INR 451 crore for the quarter ending March. On a year-on-year basis, net sales grew 8.9% to INR 3,031 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 20, 2025: Power Grid, BEL and NLC India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Whirlpool of India (NSE: WHIRLPOOL)

Whirlpool of India reported a 54% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, surpassing analysts' expectations. According to a stock exchange filing on May 20, the home appliance maker posted a net profit of INR 119 crore for the January–March period.

JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE)

According to an exchange filing, JK Tyre & Industries reported a 42.6% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to INR 97.04 crore, compared to INR 169.3 crore in the same period last year.

J Kumar Infraprojects (NSE: JKIL)

J Kumar Infraprojects reported a better finish to FY25, with notable improvements across key financial metrics in the March quarter. Net profit rose 14.3% year-on-year to INR 114 crore.

United Breweries (NSE: UBL)

On May 20, United Breweries' stock declined 2.01% during the session and was currently trading at INR 2,011.60.

On May 20, US stock indexes were trading lower, showing modest declines. As of 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 0.3%, though it remained within 3.2% of its all-time high, ET reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 87 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).