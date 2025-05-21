Thane May 21: At least six people were killed in the Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, after its fourth floor collapsed during renovation on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Kalyan SDO Vishwas Digambar Gujar said, "On the fourth floor of Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, flooring work was going on. During the renovation work, the slab of the fourth floor collapsed, taking with it slabs of all the subsequent lower floors like cards. 11 people were trapped in the rubble. Fire brigade and other teams rushed to the spot and started with the rescue work. Five people have been rescued and six people have died in the accident." Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Assistance for Victims of Kalyan Building Collapse Incident.

6 Dead After 4th Floor of Shri Saptashringi Building Collapses

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Six people have died in the Shri Saptashringi building in Kalyan, after its fourth floor collapsed during renovation. pic.twitter.com/1KJhYdKtgu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway

VIDEO | Maharashtra: At least four persons, including a child, were killed and four others injured after a slab of one of the four floors of a residential building collapsed on Tuesday afternoon in Kalyan city near Thane. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. (Full… pic.twitter.com/Kz5NFv6NwE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2025

Gujar further said that the family members' luggage had to be removed and the building evacuated. "Clearance work is going on. There were a total of 52 families living here. This building will soon be demolished because its condition has deteriorated with time. Alternate arrangements for the families will be made," he further said. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and some are said to be in critical condition. The administration has started an investigation into the accident. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)