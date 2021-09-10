Jorhat (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met the passengers injured in a boat accident that occurred on Wednesday in the Jorhat district of Assam.

"Visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in the boat accident who are being treated there. Inquired about their health and am glad to know that they are getting well. My prayers for their quick and speedy recovery," tweeted Sonowal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP To Enroll Over 1.5 Crore New Members in the Poll-Bound State.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa met the passengers injured in the boat accident and also urged the doctors to ensure the best treatment.

The Jorhat boat accident happened on September 8 where a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River after a collision with another boat.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Falls Into Pit, Dies of Electric Shock in Thane's Ambernath Area.

According to a preliminary report on the accident, around 7 passengers have been reported missing and one woman has lost her life. Eight persons, who were injured in the accident, are currently being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)