New Delhi, March 13: After being summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, businessman Vikas Malu's second wife has said that she won't cooperate in the investigation, until the investigating inspector with "suspicious role" is changed. Vikas Malu's second wife, who levelled serious allegations against her husband has been summoned by the Delhi Police to record her statement in connection on Monday.

"Whereas the above mentioned complaint filed by you on 11.03.2023, is being enquired by the undersigned. There are reasonable ground to examine you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the enquiry of the above mentioned complaint. Therefore, you are requested to join the enquiry before the undersigned on 13.03.23 at 11 am, at your home or any other place convenient to you," the Delhi Police stated in the notice. Satish Kaushik Death Case: Actor-Director’s Wife Dismisses Rs 15 Crore Angle, Urges Farmhouse Owner Vikas Malu’s Wife To Drop Case.

However, the woman's lawyer Rajendra Chhabra has told ANI that Vikas Malu's wife won't cooperate in the investigation pertaining to the "suspicious" role of the investigating officer.

Talking to ANI, Rajendra Chhabra said, "The role of the inspector, under whose supervision the whole investigation is taking place, is already under scanner. My client (Vikas Malu's wife) will not join the investigation till the inspector is changed". The lawyer said that they have also sent an email to the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding this and has told about the "suspicious" role of the Inspector

"The woman had made rape allegations against her husband Vikas Malu, and it was the same inspector investigating the case. But, he was removed from investigation for allegedly tampering with the evidence. Now, again after the complaint of my client, the same inspector has been appointed for investigation, which is surprising," Chhabra added.

Vikas Malu's wife has levelled serious accusations against her husband. She alleged that actor Satish Kaushik and her husband had business links and there was a monetary dispute between the two.

Speaking to ANI, she had said, "I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji's death. He had come to my husband's farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India."

She further alleged, "When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That's why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation."

However, Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi Kaushik reacted strongly to the allegations and refuted the claims of financial transactions. She also asked Vikas Malu's wife to withdraw the case. In an interview with ABP News, Shashi Kaushik said her husband had gone to Delhi to attend the Holi party.

"Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu were good friends and they would never fight. Shashi Kaushik said Vikas Malu is very rich, so there will be no situation where he needs money from Satish Kaushik. She said the allegations of money transactions are baseless," she said. Shashi Kaushik said that the post-mortem report has confirmed that the late actor had 98 per cent blockage in his arteries and no drug was found in his sample.

"The Delhi Police has verified everything but she does not understand how Vikas Malu's wife is claiming that the actor was drugged and killed. I do not understand why she is trying to defame my husband after his demise. She has some agenda, maybe because she wants money from her husband and she is now involving Satish into this," Shashi Kaushik told ABP News.

After his wife levelled accusations of his involvement in the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu alleged that his name is being used in "wrong light". He also urged the media to respect everyone's sentiments. Satish Kaushik Death: Vikas Malu, Businessman Accused by Wife for Actor's Death, Breaks Silence on Allegations; Shares Video of Actor Dancing at His Holi Party.

The matter pertains to the death of veteran actor, Satish Kaushik who died on March 9 allegedly due to cardiac arrest. Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with his friends, and danced, after which he went to sleep at around 9:30 pm and at around 12 am his health deteriorated. He called the manager and told him that he was having difficulty in breathing. His manager took him to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he died at 1.43 am despite being given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The Delhi Police said that it is examining seven hours of CCTV footage at the farmhouse in Delhi where the actor celebrated Holi. The police also said that the detailed post-mortem report of Kaushik confirms that the death was a "natural" one and occurred due to 'cardiac arrest'. Satish Kaushik had a medical history of hypertension and sugar, the police said. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)