Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. In shocking news, reports suggest that the actor was allegedly murdered. In connection with the veteran actor death, Kuber Group's director Vikas Malu's second wife has levelled serious accusations against her husband, claiming his role in the death of the actor for Rs 15 crore which the businessman took from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai. Recently, Malu took to Instagram about the allegation and shared a post, "If any thing is there I respect police investigation and law of India please respect to our law" and shared an unseen video too of the late actor dancing in Holi party. Satish Kaushik Death: Farmhouse Owner Vikas Balu’s Wife Alleges Husband’s Role in Actor’s Death, Delhi Police Initiate Inquiry.

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Malu (@vmkuber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)