Mumbai, January 6: Motorists in Delhi will have a significant opportunity to settle pending traffic e-challans on Saturday, January 10, 2026, during the upcoming National Lok Adalat. The one-day event will be held across all Delhi District Court complexes, including Patiala House, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka, Rohini, Karkardooma, and Rouse Avenue.

The National Lok Adalat serves as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism designed to reduce the backlog of cases in the judicial system. By focusing on "compoundable" offenses, those that can be settled by paying a fine without a lengthy trial, the event offers a streamlined process for the public to clear their records. Delhi Traffic Challan News: National Lok Adalat Scheduled for January 10, Step-by-Step Guide to Settling Your Dues.

Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10

National Lok Adalat to be held on 10.01.2026 @NALSALegalAid pic.twitter.com/EQWyaN3EvV — Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) (@DSLSA_DELHI) January 3, 2026

Delhi Lok Adalat on January 10: Registration and Token Process

Participation in the Lok Adalat requires mandatory advance registration. The online portal for downloading tokens and appointment slips was activated on January 5, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Motorists must visit the official Delhi Traffic Police website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat to secure their slot.

Once on the portal, users must enter their vehicle details to view pending notices. After selecting the eligible challans, a token and an appointment letter will be generated. It is critical to download and print these documents, as they contain the specific time and court location for the hearing. Officials have noted that a maximum of 45,000 tokens is issued per day until the overall limit is reached. Republic Day 2026: Nearly 3,000 Tickets for R-Day Parade, Beating Retreat Sold Online on Day 1.

Traffic Challans Eligible for Waiver

Over-speeding and red-light jumping.

Driving without a helmet or seatbelt.

Wrongful parking and ignoring traffic signs.

Driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Missing or defective number plates.

Only challans that were pending on the Delhi Traffic Police portal and forwarded to the Virtual Courts as of September 30, 2025, are eligible for this session. It is important to note that serious offenses, such as drunk driving, hit-and-run cases, driving by minors, or vehicles involved in criminal activities, are strictly excluded from the Lok Adalat's jurisdiction.

What to Bring on the Day

On January 10, applicants must arrive at their assigned court complex at the designated time. It is mandatory to carry a physical printout of the token and the specific challan or notice, as printing facilities will not be available on-site.

Additionally, motorists should bring original vehicle documents, including the Registration Certificate (RC), Driving License (DL), and insurance papers. Once the presiding judge reviews the case and suggests a settlement amount, the fine must be paid immediately at the designated court counter to officially mark the challan as resolved in the system.

