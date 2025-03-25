New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Tuesday called the 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits programme of the Uttar Pradesh BJP as a tactic to get votes.

The Saugat-e-Modi initiative was launched by BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who said the kits will be distributed among economically weaker members of other minority communities during their festivals under the 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme next month.

The BJP has launched an initiative to distribute kits with eatables and clothes for women among Muslims ahead of Eid celebrations.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would do anything for votes.

"The BJP and its people should celebrate every festival. Samajwadis have always believed that all festivals should be celebrated be it of any religion.

"It is a matter of happiness that the BJP is now celebrating festivals on a large scale. The BJP is such a party that it would perform anything to get even a single vote," said Yadav.

The minority front of the Uttar Pradesh BJP will distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to 32 lakh poor Muslims on the occasion of Eid this year.

The kit will contain clothes along with vermicelli ('sevaiyan'), sugar, dry fruits and women's clothes.

BJP UP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali told 'PTI-Bhasha' on Tuesday that the morcha will distribute a kit of essential items for the festival to 32 lakh poor Muslims across the country on the occasion of Eid this time.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad called it "the joke of the day".

"Have you seen crocodile's face? It appears as if the animal is smiling but when you go near, it will swallow you.

"The same scenario is with the BJP. The world knows about their acts, they have nothing to show. This is the biggest joke of the day," the TMC MP said.

Congress MP Ranjit Ranjan called it "crocodile tears".

"These are crocodile tears. Bihar elections are coming and they are asking for votes in 'saugat'. If he is so keen, he should provide employment in Bihar. This is just for the sake of votes," she said.

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) MP Chandra Shekhar said the government is giving Muslims a "token", adding that there may be a "hidden agenda".

"I am very surprised. There may be a hidden agenda, they brought the waqf amendment (bill) to loot the Muslims, and now they are bringing Saugat-e-Modi...

"You are snatching away everything from them and giving them a token? I believe it is not Saugat-e-Modi, but Barbaad-e-Musalman," he said.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav also took a jibe at the ruling party and said, "Is this politics or change of heart? Is it Arab love, Gulf love or Bangladesh love? May god give them wisdom, and they may quit the politics of hatred".

