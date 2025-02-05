New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday exuded confidence of AAP retaining power in Delhi and said the party's performance has always been better than predicted by exit polls.

Most exit polls predicted BJP forming government in Delhi with a comfortable majority.

"We have fought three elections in Delhi and this is the fourth assembly election we are fighting...2013, 2015 exit polls had shown that we would be defeated. In 2020, we got more seats than shown by exit polls. This election also, it is being shown that we get fewer seats. I feel that exit polls have always shown that AAP would be getting fewer seats," Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj dubbed the predictions "wrong" and said that people have not spoken "out of fear".

"BJP always silences common people's voices, so they don't speak out of fear. AAP's vote share is always more than that shown in exit polls," he said

AAP leaders Aman Arora and Sushil Gupta also expressed confidence of Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time."

"Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people of Delhi. We will see the results in favour of Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government," Gupta said.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their prdictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win on 39-49 assembly seats, Aam Aadmi Party 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats. Matrize exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely for win on 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seat to Congress. People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress.Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress. Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats. WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.

The counting will be done on February 8. (ANI)

