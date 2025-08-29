New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) launched its official website at www.spniwcd.wcd.gov.in, marking an important step towards digitalising training and making learning materials and videos accessible on digital platforms.

According to a release from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the website was formally launched on August 29, 2025, by Minister Annpurna Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, stated that the launch of the website reflects the Ministry's commitment to leveraging technology for empowering women and children, under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasises digitalisation as a cornerstone for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. She emphasised that the portal will serve as a vital platform for disseminating knowledge, research, and resources, thereby strengthening citizen-centric governance.

The digital portal of SPNIWCD comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance accessibility and user experience. It offers e-learning modules that enable users to strengthen their skills and knowledge at their own pace, along with an e-archive and integrated digital library for secure storage, quick retrieval, and easy access to important documents and research materials. A dashboard for real-time data provides live updates on training programmes, schemes, and institutional activities.

Meanwhile, the online registration and appointment system simplifies access to services under the Child Guidance Centre (CGC), the Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling (AGSC), National Communal Harmony, and the NCF. The platform also features an interactive feedback mechanism to capture user suggestions for continuous improvement, as well as a revamped, user-friendly design that ensures seamless navigation for all users. In addition, it hosts a comprehensive repository of resources covering Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, as well as dedicated sections on child protection, women empowerment, safety, nutrition, and statistical data.

The initiative reaffirmed the Government's resolve to ensure that information and services related to women and child development are accessible to all, contributing to the creation of an inclusive, empowered, and digitally enabled Viksit Bharat.

The Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) is an autonomous organisation under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. (ANI)

