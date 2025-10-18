Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Saturday released another list of six candidates for the two-phased Bihar Assembly election.

SBSP has named Vashistha Paswan from Ramnagar, Ghurelal Rajbhar from Ramgarh, Ram Vakil Rajvanshi from Karakat, Ravindra Rajbhar from Wazirganj, Rajesh Rajwar from Raniganj and Radheshyam Rajwar from Kutumba.

SBSP has decided to contest alone in Bihar after its party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar expressed dissatisfaction with the NDA for not offering any seat. The party has already released its first list of 47 candidates.

Rajbhar had demanded 4-5 seats from NDA for the Bihar election, but the BJP and JDU's prominent alliance decided to go against it, prompting SBSP to contest alone.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the alliance, Rajbhar alleged that the BJP did not uphold "Gathbndhan Dharma."

Earlier, Rajbhar told ANI, "You (BJP) do not know how to uphold 'Gathbandhan Dharm'; you gave wrong feedback to your leadership. We are ready to abide by our 'Gathbandhan Dharma."

NDA has agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement under which BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

