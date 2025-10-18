Pune, October 18: A 55-year-old man from Wadarwadi in Pune was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a stray dog in Shivajinagar's Model Colony. The accused was arrested earlier this week but was later released on bail. However, animal lovers are expressing frustration over the lack of strong legal provisions to deal with cases of animal cruelty.

According to the Indian Express, the case came to light after local animal lovers noticed one of the stray dogs they regularly fed had gone missing. Businessman Sanjay Shinde (59), a resident of Model Colony, filed the FIR at Chaturshringi police station along with fellow animal welfare volunteers, Bhagyendra Chudasama, Sahil Karande, and Rojer Joseph. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Man Drags and Beats Pet Husky to Death, Disposes of Body in Garbage Bin in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

According to the complaint, the group provides food and basic care to stray animals in the area. On October 10, while tending to the animals near Mahale Market, they realised a dog had been missing for several days. Upon inquiring with locals, they allegedly learned that a man had engaged in unnatural sex with the dog during the night of September 22–23.

“One of the eyewitnesses had recorded the incident on video. We managed to obtain that video and immediately informed the police,” Bhagyendra Chudasama was quoted as saying. Bestiality Case in Thane: Man Has Sex With Stray Dog in Wagle Estate in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Chudasama expressed disappointment over the weak legal provisions for animal cruelty cases. “The incident was disturbing and inhumane. Sadly, the current laws are not stringent enough, which allowed the accused to walk free on bail,” he said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

