New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday again extended for a period of three more months the tenure of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) Chairman Justice Shiva Kirti Singh.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan ordered that the tenure of retiring members, including the chairman of TDSAT be extended for a period of three months. It also directed the central government to complete the appointment process of all new members during this time.

The top court, in its order, observed that the tenure of TDSAT chairman is coming to end on July 20, and that of many members has already come to an end.

The bench also took into record, the submission of Attorney General KK Venugopal that the tenure of the TDSAT chairman should be extended for some period to enable the entire selection and appointment process to be completed with him in the office.

"After hearing counsel for the parties, we are of the view that the tenure of the chairman and the members of TDSAT be extended for a period of three months, during which period the entire process of appointment of the chairman and members be completed. The application stands disposed of," the order said.

The apex court, while taking into note the issue of vacancies at the TDSAT in April, had extended the tenure of Justice Singh, who was earlier scheduled to retire on April 20, for a period of three months.

Questioning how a tribunal can function without sitting members, the court had also directed the centre to expedite the appointment process. Earlier, the court was informed that no technical members in the TDSAT were appointed since last year.

The court, while also hearing the submissions in the case of vacancies in National Disputes Redressal Commission (NDRC), asked the Centre to take appropriate decision with regard to selection and appointment in NDRC before the next date of hearing -- August 26.

For the vacancies in NDRC, senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for the commission, had submitted that the Selection and Search Committee already made a recommendation for judicial and non-judicial members of NDRC on June 24, which is pending consideration with the government. (ANI)

