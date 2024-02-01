New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren's plea against his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land matter case on Friday.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will keep the matter tomorrow for hearing.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned an urgent hearing on the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land matter case last night.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal also said that Soren will withdraw his petition in the Jharkhand High Court.

After a prolonged moment of speculation in the media and a hide-and-seek drama, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chairperson Hemant Soren got arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the land scam case on Wednesday night, sources confirmed.

The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores. (ANI)

