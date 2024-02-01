Mumbai, February 1: The Mumbai Police recently arrested three people for allegedly trying to rob people and assault them in the city. Police officials said that the three accused tried to rob people, assault them and even make them chant "Jai Shree Ram" near S bridge in Byculla. All three accused, who were drunk at the time of the incident, were arrested on a Tuesday night, January 30.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anuj Mayekar, Umesh Parab, and Hrithik Rathod, reports the Hindustan Times. An officer said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when they got drunk and started stopping people near the S Bridge in Byculla to rob people. In the beginning, they stopped a driver and assaulted him after he refused to hand over his phone to them. Mumbai: Suspected Chinese Spy Pigeon Released After Eight Months in Hospital’s Custody.

"They took his phone forcefully and asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'," the officer said. After the driver, the trio stopped a man with a bear and demanded money from him. When he refused, they asked him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". The officer said that the drunk accused also attacked a woman and her 15-year-old daughter while they were walking home.

Seeing her mother being assaulted by the trio, the minor girl tried to intervene but was pushed by the accused. Soon, people started to gather around the spot. Multiple videos of the incident have also gone viral on social media. Post this, the police were alerted, they reached the spot and nabbed the accused. "We applied stringent sections against the accused," the officer stated. Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Stabs Schoolmate Four Times With Knife in Sakinaka on Pretext of Resolving Dispute, Booked.

The trio have been booked under sections 392 (robbery) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Besides, they have also been arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act).

