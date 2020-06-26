New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave a go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna permitted the CBSE to issue a notification for the cancellation of the examinations.

Also Read | Maharashtra | 2 Deaths, 190 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours in State Police Force, Total Number of Positive Cases Rises to 4516 Including 56 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

Both CBSE and ICSE told the top court that the results of the class X and XII board exams can be declared by mid of July.

Also Read | Delhi Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Thundershower for National Capital And Adjoining Areas Over Next 2 Hours.

The top court was hearing pleas seeking relief, including scrapping of remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15, in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Similar relief was sought by the ICSE Board also.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)