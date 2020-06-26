New Delhi, June 26: The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that few places of the national capital may receive light rainfall during the next 2-3 hours. The MeT department also stated that along with light rains, Delhi and other northern districts will face gusty winds of speed 20-40 kmph.

Informing about the latest development, the IMD said, "Thundershower rain and gusty winds of speed upto 20-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Pilani, Jhunjunu, Charkhidadri, Mattanhial. Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Kosali, Rewari, Farukhnagar, Manesar, Gurugram, Sohana, Nuh, Kotputli, adn few places of south-west Delhi during next 2 hours." Monsoon 2020 Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, IMD Says Flood Situation Likely.

Here's what IMD predicted:

Light rainfall to occur over a few places in Delhi-NCR during next 2-3 hours: Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi pic.twitter.com/BAISbIMezw — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, IMD said that incessant rainfall is all set to lash the northern states of India over the next few days. The MeT department even issued heavy rainfall warning for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days. Along with this, IMD also declared the onset of monsoon over Delhi.

