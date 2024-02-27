India News | SC Asks AIIMS to Set Up Board to Examine Health Condition of NewsClick Founder

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of Prabir Purkayastha, website Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief, lodged in Tihar jail under anti-terror law.

Agency News ANI| Feb 27, 2024 10:50 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | SC Asks AIIMS to Set Up Board to Examine Health Condition of NewsClick Founder

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of Prabir Purkayastha, website Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief, lodged in Tihar jail under anti-terror law.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the AIIMS director to constitute the board and submit a report to it in two weeks. The board shall also consider the jail records and complete medical history of the petitioner, it said.

Also Read | Odisha: Three Workers Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported in Construction Accidents in Koraput and Kalahandi.

The direction of the apex court came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Purkayastha, told the bench that the report filed by the prison authorities about his client's medical condition was not correct.

Purkayastha's medical report that has come does not include the situation he is confronted with in jail, and "we have no issues with an AIIMS' evaluation," Sibal said.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the investigating agency, said that Purkayastha must bear the cost for it and asked why he should get special treatment.

"Because he is your guest and in your custody. Mr Raju, there is a convict in Jodhpur who is being sent to the AIIMS every now and then and no expenses are being paid," Bench told Raju.

Sibal said if the state has some problems with the finances, "we will take care of it".

"If the state has some problems with the finances, we will take care of it. I can personally contribute to the state. No problem," Sibal said

Purkayastha had approached the apex court, challenging his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over alleged Chinese funding to promote anti-national propaganda.

He challenged the Delhi High Court's October 13, 2023, order upholding the trial court order remanding him to police custody. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

Earlier, NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty had earlier withdrawn from the Supreme Court his petition against his arrest.

A Delhi court allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver in the case lodged against the news portal.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3 after it searched 30 locations connected with the online news portal and its journalists in a case filed under the UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Purkayastha and Chakravarty subsequently had moved the High Court challenging the arrest as well as the seven-day police custody and sought immediate release as an interim relief.

The High Court had rejected their pleas and said it is of the view that "the fact that serious offences affecting the stability, integrity, sovereignty and national security have been a

  • Videos
    ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission: PM Narendra Modi Announces Names Of Four Astronauts For India’s First Human Space Flight Mission ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission: PM Narendra Modi Announces Names Of Four Astronauts For India’s First Human Space Flight Mission
    • Close
    Search

    India News | SC Asks AIIMS to Set Up Board to Examine Health Condition of NewsClick Founder

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of Prabir Purkayastha, website Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief, lodged in Tihar jail under anti-terror law.

    Agency News ANI| Feb 27, 2024 10:50 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | SC Asks AIIMS to Set Up Board to Examine Health Condition of NewsClick Founder

    New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine the health condition of Prabir Purkayastha, website Newsclick founder and Editor-in-Chief, lodged in Tihar jail under anti-terror law.

    A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the AIIMS director to constitute the board and submit a report to it in two weeks. The board shall also consider the jail records and complete medical history of the petitioner, it said.

    Also Read | Odisha: Three Workers Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported in Construction Accidents in Koraput and Kalahandi.

    The direction of the apex court came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Purkayastha, told the bench that the report filed by the prison authorities about his client's medical condition was not correct.

    Purkayastha's medical report that has come does not include the situation he is confronted with in jail, and "we have no issues with an AIIMS' evaluation," Sibal said.

    Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

    Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the investigating agency, said that Purkayastha must bear the cost for it and asked why he should get special treatment.

    "Because he is your guest and in your custody. Mr Raju, there is a convict in Jodhpur who is being sent to the AIIMS every now and then and no expenses are being paid," Bench told Raju.

    Sibal said if the state has some problems with the finances, "we will take care of it".

    "If the state has some problems with the finances, we will take care of it. I can personally contribute to the state. No problem," Sibal said

    Purkayastha had approached the apex court, challenging his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over alleged Chinese funding to promote anti-national propaganda.

    He challenged the Delhi High Court's October 13, 2023, order upholding the trial court order remanding him to police custody. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

    Earlier, NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty had earlier withdrawn from the Supreme Court his petition against his arrest.

    A Delhi court allowed Chakravarty to turn an approver in the case lodged against the news portal.

    Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3 after it searched 30 locations connected with the online news portal and its journalists in a case filed under the UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

    Purkayastha and Chakravarty subsequently had moved the High Court challenging the arrest as well as the seven-day police custody and sought immediate release as an interim relief.

    The High Court had rejected their pleas and said it is of the view that "the fact that serious offences affecting the stability, integrity, sovereignty and national security have been alleged against the petitioner, this Court is not inclined to pass any favorable orders."

    According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal allegedly came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

    The probe agency also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group - People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) - to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Anant Ambani
    50K+ searches
    Rajya Sabha Election 2024
    50K+ searches
    Gaganyaan Mission
    20K+ searches
    Lee Jae Wook
    20K+ searches
    Mohammed Shami
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google Trends

    Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: RS Polls in Uttar Pradesh Set for a Nail-Biting Finish

  • Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram Disqualifies Eight MLAs for Party Defection

  • Vadodara Man Held for Performing Animal Fame ‘Jamal Kudu’ Hook Step With Liquor Bottle at Wedding

  • PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Today Is a Historic Day for Our Railways!’; Here’s Why

  • Bird Flu Found in Antarctica As Scientists Fear Ecological Disaster: Report

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Anant Ambani
    50K+ searches
    Rajya Sabha Election 2024
    50K+ searches
    Gaganyaan Mission
    20K+ searches
    Lee Jae Wook
    20K+ searches
    Mohammed Shami
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot