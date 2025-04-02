New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a public interest litigation (PIL) case over several bridge collapses in Bihar to be transferred to the Patna High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar requested the Patna High Court to deal with the case expeditiously by holding appropriate hearings from time to time.

Thus, it ordered its registry to transfer all files relating to the petition to the Patna High Court within three weeks.

Further, the bench also noted that the High Court should monitor the steps taken by the State of Bihar and the National Highway Authority of India to maintain the stability and construction of bridges in the State.

The Court was dealing with a PIL petition filed by Advocate Brajesh Singh, who sought directions to the Bihar government to conduct the highest-level structural audit of all existing and under-construction bridges in the state and demolish or retrofit weak structures depending on feasibility in the wake of recent bridge collapses in the state.

Today, the Court noted that the state government has filed a counter (reply to the petition). The top court also flagged certain concerns regarding an affidavit that was filed by the NHAI and the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways on the issue.

The report, though voluminous, doesn't say anything, Justice Sanjay Kumar said.

The top court also criticised the State government for not taking sufficient action against the officials responsible for the collapse of three bridges. However, the counsel appearing for the State submitted that certain officials have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry is underway.

The Court was not impressed by these submissions. After hearing the submissions, the Court directed that the case be sent to the Patna High Court. (ANI)

