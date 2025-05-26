New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 8th Result 2025 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: RBSE Releases Class 8 Board Exam Results, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Grades.

Justice Bela M Trivedi is also set to superannuate on June 9.

The apex court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is currently working with 31 judges.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Becoming 'Rape Capital', CM Mohan Yadav Failed to Maintain Law and Order, Alleges Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)