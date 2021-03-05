New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officer A Badharudeen as Judge of the Kerala High Court.

The Collegium also reiterated its earlier recommendations for elevation of five advocates as Judges in different High Courts.

The advocates whose names have been recommended are —Viju Abraham Mohammed Nias CP and Paul K K for Kerala High Court, Nagendra Ramachandra Naik for Karnataka High Court and Satyen Vaidya for Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on March 2, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendations and the decision was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday.

In another decision, the Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of five advocates as Judges in different High Courts.

The advocates whose names have been recommended are— Vivek Sharan, Nidhi Patankar, Pranay Verma for Madhya Pradesh High Court, Vikas Bahl for Punjab and Haryana High Court and Rahul Bharti for Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Besides CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

