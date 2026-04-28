Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Set To Collaborate on Two New Projects Following ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Success – Report

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The iconic actor-director duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are officially extending their creative partnership. Following the successful theatrical run of their latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, the pair has signed on for two additional feature films. The upcoming projects will be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, marking a significant expansion of a collaboration that has spanned over two decades. 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office: Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Bring Back Glory for Akshay Kumar With INR 21.60 Crore Opening in India.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadashan Extend Their Partnership for Two More Films

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the new deal includes a fresh comedy slated to begin production in January 2027. In addition to this original project, Akshay Kumar has officially boarded the cast of Bhoot Police 2. While the first Bhoot Police (2021) was directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Priyadarshan will take over the directorial reins for the sequel.

A source close to the development told Hindustan Times, “The first film, a comedy, will go on floors in January 2027. Akshay has also come on board as the leading man for Bhoot Police 2... Talks for both films had been on for the past two months and it's only recently that all details have been finalised.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news, stating, “Yes, we are producing both the films with Akshay and Priyadarshan.”

Capitalising on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Momentum

The announcement comes as Bhooth Bangla continues to perform well at the box office. Released on April 17, 2026, the film served as the first collaboration between Kumar and Priyadarshan in 14 years. It recently crossed the ₹100 crore mark domestically, proving that the duo’s brand of humour still resonates with modern audiences despite a crowded release window and competition from the IPL season.

Industry analysts suggest that the decision to greenlight more projects stems from the high "comfort level" and "success rate" the duo has historically enjoyed. In a joint interview prior to their latest release, Priyadarshan noted that the word "disagreement" does not exist in their dictionary, highlighting a seamless working relationship that allows for rapid project development.

Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's Iconic Jodi

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan first teamed up for the 2000 cult classic Hera Pheri, a film credited with transitioning Kumar from an action star to a premier comedic lead. Their joint filmography includes several of Bollywood's most recognisable comedies, such as Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Is ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Happening Anytime Soon? ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Star Akshay Kumar Drops BIG Update on His Cult Comedy Threequel.

Beyond the newly announced films with Ramesh Taurani, the duo is also reportedly involved in the action-thriller Haiwaan and the long-rumoured Hera Pheri 3, though official timelines for those specific titles remain under wraps. For now, the focus remains on the upcoming January 2027 comedy and the revival of the Bhoot Police franchise.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).