New Delhi, March 24: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all convicts and undertrial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said undertrial prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender. Supreme Court Directs Centre to Pay Arrears to Pensioners, Gallantry Winners of Armed Forces As Per OROP Scheme by This Date.

"All the convicts who were released during COVID-19 pandemic after their surrender can move competent courts for suspension of their sentence", the bench said. Supreme Court Directs Authorities To Remove Mosque Inside Allahabad High Court Complex Within Three Months.

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners, mostly those who were booked for non-heinous offences, were released during the pandemic in various states on the recommendations of high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court.

