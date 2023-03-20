The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Government to pay arrears to eligible family pensioners and gallantry winners of armed forces as per One Rank One Pension Scheme by April 30. As per news agency ANI, eligible pensioners above 70 years must be paid by June 30 while the rest of the eligible pensioners must be paid in equal instalments on or before August 30, November 30 and Feb 28, 2024, respectively. One Rank-One Pension: Supreme Court Seeks Explanation From Centre Over OROP Arrears Payment Issue to Retired Army Personnel.

Supreme Court Directive to Centre

Supreme Court directs Centre to pay arrears to eligible family pensioners & gallantry winners of armed forces as per One Rank One Pension Scheme by 30th April 2023, eligible pensioners above 70 years by 30th June 2023 & rest of the eligible pensioners in equal instalments on or… https://t.co/a6X6WwD1expic.twitter.com/QWUUk6TlmQ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)