New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted an extension of the tenure of the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15 considering “national interest”.

The SC further clarified that it will not entertain any further application for an extension in the matter.

Earlier, the apex court put a stay on the Centre's order granting a third extension to Mishra and termed the order as "illegal"

The apex court has stated that Mishra will continue to serve as ED director till July 31.

Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to extend the tenure of Mishra till October 15, in view of the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review.

The Centre, in its plea to the Supreme Court, said that it may be permitted to extend the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra in view of the ongoing FATF Review, which is at a critical stage where submissions on effectiveness have been made on July 21, 2023, and an on-site visit is scheduled to be conducted in November 2023.

"At such a critical juncture, it is essential to have an individual who is well-acquainted with the overall status of money laundering investigations and proceedings across the country and also the intricacies of the procedures, operations, and activities of the investigating agency, at the helm of affairs at the Directorate of Enforcement. This is necessary to ensure that the assessment team can be promptly and ably assisted with necessary reports, information, statistics, etc.," the centre said in the plea.

The Centre said that any transition in leadership at the Directorate of Enforcement at this stage, would significantly impair the ability of the agency to provide necessary assistance to and co-operation with the assessment team and thereby adversely impact India's national interest. (ANI)

