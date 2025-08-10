New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court has constituted a high-powered committee led by Justice Ashok Kumar, a former judge of Allahabad High Court, to oversee and supervise the day-to-day functioning of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple at Vrindavan, Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court said that the Committee will deal with a variety of issues incidental to the proper functioning of the temple, which include, but are not limited to, the provision of essential amenities such as clean drinking water, functional washrooms, adequate shelter and seating, dedicated corridors for crowd movement, and special arrangements for the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

The Committee shall make an endeavour to plan the holistic development of the temple and its vicinity, for which they may privately negotiate the suitable purchase of the requisite land. In case no such negotiation fructifies, the state government is directed to proceed with the acquisition of the required land in accordance with law.

The Supreme Court also stayed the operation of the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, and asked Allahabad High Court to decide pleas challenging the ordinance. (ANI)

