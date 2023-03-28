Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision of accepting the report of the OBC Commission constituted by the state Government which paved the way for holding the urban local body (ULB) polls in the state.

"The government was committed to OBC reservation and took all the action within the time limit given by the Supreme Court. Following the rules of reservation in a lawful manner, the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to conduct urban body elections in a time-bound manner," UP CM said.

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the green signal to conduct civic polls in Uttar Pradesh with OBC reservation and directed the State Election Commission to issue election notification within two days.

The Supreme Court has accepted the report of the OBC Commission constituted by the Yogi Government regarding the civic elections.

This order of the top court has dealt a severe blow to the plans of the opposition to obstruct the reservation for OBCs in the civic elections.

The opposition had filed a petition in the High Court regarding OBC reservation in the civic elections and tried to influence the government's decision.

While hearing the matter, the High Court had given the decision to hold the civic body elections immediately without OBC reservation, on which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made it clear that the state government was committed to all sections of the society.

After this, the government constituted the OBC commission and appealed against the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court. On which, while hearing on March 27, the Supreme Court directed the commission constituted to ensure OBC reservation to file its report by March 31, prohibiting the order of the High Court to hold immediate elections.

The commission visited 75 districts to prepare its report and after the survey submitted the report to the government on March 9.

On the other hand, the report and recommendations of the commission were filed by the government in the Supreme Court on March 15. (ANI)

