New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a case of cheating and breach of trust against a society.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan issued notice to Haryana police and others on a plea filed by the actor.

An FIR was registered against 13 people, including actors and brand ambassadors Talpade and Alok Nath, on a complaint of cheating and breach of trust against a society in Sonipat.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Murthal, Sonipat, Ajeet Singh had said, the complaint was against a multi-marketing company which is being investigated.

